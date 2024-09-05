The Boston Celtics are for sale, and there are some mighty big names reportedly vying to own the iconic NBA franchise, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

While names have been bandied about recently, Boston radio host Courtney Cox said on “The Greg Hill Show” that there are currently three finalists being considered as the next owner of the Celtics: Bezos, Wynn Encore, and Sam Kennedy.

As was hashed out a little bit on the show, it should be noted that it is unlikely Kennedy would be pairing with other investors in an attempt to buy the Celtics. Cox's source, who she said was not from the Boston area and did not know Kennedy, indicated that the bid was by ‘Sam Kennedy and group,' which while not confirmed, would likely mean Fenway Sports Group, of which Kennedy is CEO. FSG is the owner of the Red Sox, Fenway Park, Liverpool FC, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and most of NESN.

Additionally, ‘Wynn Encore' is the name of a hotel and casino in the Boston area owned by Wynn Resorts, a Las Vegas-based company. It is unclear exactly if New England native Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Mirage and Wynn Resorts, or the Wynn corporation, which is led by CEO Craig Billings, is the finalist to buy the Celtics.

While not certain, it is probably Wynn Resorts, considering the purported interest in building a stadium nearby the casino and hotel in Everett, a city north of Boston.

“Some people believe that there won’t be a Revs stadium in Everett, but there will eventually be – if Wynn Encore gets it – there will be a Celtics building over there,” Greg Hill said.

But the most intriguing name of the three is undoubtedly Bezos, the billionaire founder and executive chairman of Amazon. Cox's source named ‘Expeditions' as a finalist, which tracks considering Bezos' investment firm is called ‘Bezos Expeditions.'

Lifelong Boston sports fan and popular podcast host Bill Simmons said recently that Bezos was a “legitimate” player in the Celtics ownership sweepstakes, although reports from other outlets followed that seemed to indicate Bezos had no intention of buying the NBA franchise. Bezos had reportedly flirted with the idea of buying the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder in 2023 but ultimately did not submit a bid.

If Bezos does not purchase the Celtics, he would likely be the favorite to own the rumored Seattle expansion team, which is expected to join the league along with a Las Vegas franchise in a few years.