The Boston Celtics are fresh off winning the 2024 NBA Finals, but they were hit with some shocking news when it was announced that the team was being put up for sale shortly after they won their latest championship. As a result, fans of the team have been anxiously keeping an eye on who has been linked to the purchase of the team, and it looks like Jeff Bezos has become the latest name involved with the sale.

Bezos is one of the richest people in the world as the CEO of Amazon, and he has been looking to purchase a sports franchise in recent years, having recently been linked to the Washington Commanders in the NFL before they were sold to Josh Harris. And according to Bill Simmons, there have been some rumors floating around suggesting that Bezos is plotting a huge bid for the Celtics amid their sale.

“The Celtics themselves, the Grousbeck family, the dad of the majority owner Wyc is driving the sale. He’s 90, he’s a legend, he’s going to (get) 25 times what he paid for the team, and he just wants the highest price, he’s not like, ‘Oh these local guys, let’s cut them a deal.' He doesn’t care, he wants the biggest price he could possibly get. In the last few days there’s been some legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics and I think it’s real, I think he’s going to be one of the suitors.” – Bill Simmons, The Bill Simmons Podcast

Could Jeff Bezos actually buy the Celtics?

Considering the massive price tag attached to the C's, which is expected to come in around $6 billion, there are only a few people in the world who have enough money to purchase the team. Bezos is one of those guys, though, and if he is interested in forking over a huge sum of cash, he could end up blowing his competitors out of the water.

While this is primarily just a rumor right now, there is reason to believe that it could end up happening. As previously noted, Bezos was interested in purchasing the Commanders prior to their sale, and he already has an established link to the NBA, as Amazon Prime will begin broadcasting games starting in 2025.

There's a long way to go until this officially happens, but it looks like Bezos could be one of the top names in the conversation to buy the Celtics. And if that were to end up happening, that could help Boston in their quest to keep their star-studded group around for the long-term future, even with the league's new salary cap constraints.