The Boston Celtics are looking for a new majority owner after the previous group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, made the franchise available for sale. Previous odds for the new owner included several suitors, but Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has caught steam. Reports indicated that Bezos was planning an enormous bid to buy the Celtics, but the speculation has lost momentum.

Jeff Bezos appears to have no plans to bid on the Celtics, according to a source close to him, reported by the Information. It remains unclear what Bezos will do, given that his reported interest has fluctuated.

Here is what sports analyst Bill Simmons said about the state of the Celtics owner sweepstakes in late August:

“The Celtics themselves, the Grousbeck family, the dad of the majority owner Wyc is driving the sale. He’s 90, he’s a legend, he’s going to (get) 25 times what he paid for the team, and he just wants the highest price, he’s not like, ‘Oh these local guys, let’s cut them a deal.' He doesn’t care, he wants the biggest price he could possibly get. In the last few days there’s been some legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics and I think it’s real, I think he’s going to be one of the suitors,” Simmons said, via The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Bezos may turn out to not be as big of a suitor as Simmons originally thought. Regardless of what happens on the ownership side, Boston has a bright future.

Celtics look to stay atop the NBA

It is no secret that Boston is the team to beat in 2024. They are fresh off an NBA Finals win and possess arguably the best two-way wing lineup in basketball. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have grown tremendously during their Celtics tenure, and they proved themselves during the 2023-24 season.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists during the regular season. As a result, he earned a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive First Team. Brown was equally as impressive, amassing averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a career-high 1.2 steals per game.

What makes Boston even scarier is the support they receive from their other starters. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White both made All-Defensive teams for their performances during the regular season. Their offense was no joke either. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis' two-way efforts were the icing on the cake.

It will be interesting to see if the Celtics can maintain themselves at the top of the NBA as they prepare for another season.