The Boston Celtics are all-in when it comes to their quest of winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Beyond the moves they have made to their roster, adding star pieces in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics have also revamped their coaching staff around Joe Mazzulla this offseason, and they are still bringing new folks on board, with Jeff Van Gundy being the latest person to join Mazzulla's staff.

After losing some key members of their coaching staff over the past year or so, the Celtics made it their goal to give Mazzulla more support on the bench alongside him this season. That led to key assistants such as Sam Cassell and Charles Lee being brought on board, and now Van Gundy will be joining the group as a senior consultant for the upcoming season.

Jeff Van Gundy was laid off by ESPN back in June, where he had been a broadcaster for NBA games since 2007. Prior to that, Van Gundy enjoyed a pair of solid stints as a head coach for the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, so he will be a true veteran presence for Mazzulla to fall back on in a pinch when needed throughout the upcoming campaign.

Bringing Van Gundy on board may not seem like much, but when put together all the different moves the Celtics have made this offseason, it's clear that they mean business. It will be interesting to see how involved Van Gundy is in the team's day-to-day affairs as the season goes on, but this looks like another solid move for Boston's coaching staff.