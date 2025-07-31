The New York Yankees have been busy at the trade deadline as the team gears up for a second-half push and another playoff run. While the Yankees were expected to prioritize pitching at the deadline, the team has also added several infielders. And, in a last-minute deal on Thursday, New York parted ways with a former top prospect.

The Yankees have traded Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels, per YES Network’s Jack Curry. New York received 18-year-old outfielder Wilberson De Pena and cash considerations in return for the versatile infielder, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

Peraza had been a big part of the Yankees' plans in 2025. He got lots of playing time in the first half as DJ LeMahieu struggled through injuries and inefficiency prior to his release and Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a season-ending ankle fracture.

Yankees reshape infield at deadline, ship Oswald Peraza to Angels

Once upon a time Peraza was a top prospect in New York’s farm system. He debuted in 2022 and bounced back and forth between the majors and the minors over the next two seasons. But in 2025 Peraza got his first shot at an everyday role with the Yankees. While he was fine defensively, the 25-year-old infielder failed to contribute at the plate.

Peraza slashed .152/.212/.241 with an abysmal 26 OPS+ in 71 games for New York this season. His lack of offensive production played a role in the Yankees’ decision to pursue a third baseman at the deadline.

New York acquired Ryan McMahon as an offensive upgrade at the hot corner. The Yankees also added infielder Amed Rosario in a trade with the Washington Nationals last week.

On Thursday, the team landed another infielder, bringing in Jose Caballero through a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Like Rosario, Caballero offers New York versatility with his ability to field a number of positions. But the former Rays player also adds elite speed on the base paths for the Yankees.

Caballero leads the majors with 34 stolen bases this season and he finished with an AL-high 44 steals in 2024.

The Yankees have struggled defensively of late. Anthony Volpe has had a particularly difficult time in the field. The shortstop committed his MLB-leading 16th error of the season Wednesday.

New York will stick with the former Gold Glove winner for now but the team has moved on from Peraza amid a sudden influx of infielders joining the club.