BOSTON — The Boston Celtics' offseason is nearing its end, as they're already a few days into training camp and preparing for preseason games in Abu Dhabi. However, that doesn't mean the chaotic player movement that comes with the offseason is over.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world by trading for four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal isn't official yet, but the Knicks reportedly dealt three-time All-Star Julius Randle, postseason hero Donte DiVincenzo, and a protected first-round pick to Minnesota.

Towns, who's been with the Timberwolves for nine seasons, was too stunned to verbalize his feelings about the three-team trade.

The surprising shakeup was likely made with the Celtics in mind. The Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference last season behind Boston and haven't been shy about their desire to catch up to the reigning champs. In early July, New York gave up a few role players and a ton of draft capital to bring in ex-Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. His length and formidable defense could be used to hinder Boston's terrific tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Expand Tweet

A few members of the Celtics were asked for their thoughts on the blockbuster move before they travel overseas for preseason play. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla prioritized the need for his players to focus on what's going on inside their building rather than the current events of the rest of the NBA.

“Everybody is trying to upgrade their roster before the end of the season,” he said on Sunday afternoon. “We just gotta focus on us.”

Expand Tweet

Mazzulla shared a similar sentiment during the 2023-24 season. After the Indiana Pacers traded for NBA champion Pascal Siakam in January, the young coach anticipated a question about it ahead of a regular season game versus the San Antonio Spurs.

“Save yourself the rest of the question. I don't really care,” he remarked. “Obviously I saw it, there’s a TV on in the back, but it doesn’t really concern me.”

Expand Tweet

The New England native only concerns himself with what goes on in his locker room. Brown expressed the same thought during Celtics Media Day when Bridges' arrival in Manhattan was mentioned.

“I'm only focused on what our organization is doing,” the reigning Finals MVP told the media. “I could care less with what's going on around the league. I don't really have any feelings towards it.”

Expand Tweet

Celtics are primarily concerned with what they can control

Of course, the Celtics aren't just ignoring outside noise for Mazzulla's sake. They're fresh off a title and returned arguably the best starting five in the league. No matter what went on around the NBA, Boston was always going to have its championship window open.

“We want to win a championship every single year,” Mazzulla stated during Media Day. “That's the goal, that's the standard, that's the expectation.”

Expand Tweet

Celtics center Al Horford didn't completely disregard New York's offseason, as he complimented Towns' game and versatility.

“Karl's a great player,” he said after practice on Sunday. “He's going to be good for them. He does a lot of things on the floor.”

Expand Tweet

While the C's prevailed in the 2024 NBA Finals, Towns' Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals before falling in five games to the Dallas Mavericks. That was Minnesota's deepest postseason run since 2004, when Towns was just eight years old.

Despite the T-Wolves' successful season, they changed up their core and replaced Towns with Randle, another former first-round pick who played for the University of Kentucky. Both big men can connect from deep, averaged over 20 points per game last season, and have yet to turn 30.

The Knicks will be able to test their new lineup against Boston on opening night, which falls on Tuesday, October 22nd. A month later, the Timberwolves will pit their new-look squad against the Green Team for the first time on Sunday, November 24th.