On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic shocked the NBA world when he reported that the New York Knicks managed to pull off a blockbuster trade sending Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a protected Detroit Pistons first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

With training camp set to begin in less than a week, this is nothing short of a seismic change for two teams that are serious contender for the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Knicks' center depth became even more questionable with the injury to Mitchell Robinson, but this blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves helps solve their situation at the five, with Towns now expected to be the team's starter at the position.

Rumors of a potential Towns trade to the Knicks have swirled for around a year and a half; ever since the Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert, it seemed as though Towns was going to become the odd man out — especially considering the financial crunch Minnesota is facing in its immediate future. But the NBA world still could not believe that a trade of this magnitude occurred on a random Friday night.

“Karl Anthony towns to the Knicks wtf Randle to the wolves bruh what wow,” X user @grixmreaper1112 wrote.

“NO WAY THIS ISNT CENTEL,” user @HoodiiMamba added.

“There is no fking way this is real,” @Ar15Mvp furthered.

Knicks and Timberwolves fans have polarizing opinions regarding the blockbuster trade

The dominant sentiment among Knicks fans appears to be one of joy; they are trading someone coming off an injury in Julius Randle for a multiple-time All-Star who fills a position of need. Losing Donte DiVincenzo may sting, as it takes a bit from the team's power of friendship gimmick, but Knicks fans believe that their team came out as the huge winner of this trade.

“Idc what anyone says the Knicks trading for Towns is AMAZING. Randle was gonna leave anyways and towns is locked in till at least 2028. Losing Donte sucks but deuce and bridges will fill in his role. KNICKS WORLD CHAMPS 2025 BABYYYYYY,” @21sewage expressed.

“Immediate thought after the trade…… Are the Knicks the title….. favourite? Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, and Towns is… amazing,” @Correia47 mused.

Meanwhile, Timberwolves fans don't seem to be the biggest fans of the trade. After all, the team came so close to making it to the NBA Finals last season, and perhaps another year of building upon their current core was what they needed to get over the hump. But now, Towns is off to New York, and they will not ever know if they could have made the twin-tower partnership between him and Gobert result in a championship.

“Towns was likely always going to be the odd man out in Minnesota. Anthony Edwards is the clear face of the franchise, and not sure how much of a market there would be for Gobert. Still, it’s disappointing to see the Wolves not run it back after getting so close to the Finals,” wrote @KevinDSprague.

“am i dumb or is the towns trade awful for minnesota. not the biggest fan of the guy but damn,” added @fightinggoose8.

“i cant imagine being the timberwolves gm, getting a call from new york about julius randle, and offering up karl anthony towns,” wondered @MARCHENS7AR.

Only time will tell how this trade works for both the Knicks and Timberwolves. But judging from the immediate reaction, there is only one clear-cut winner in this blockbuster deal.