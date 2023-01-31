Joe Mazzulla has quickly become one of the best head coaches in the NBA today, and he’s earned that reputation in only his first year on the job with the Boston Celtics. In fact, he’s been named head coach of Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

With Joe Mazzulla getting the chance to coach in the said event, this will just be the third time over the last 24 seasons that an All-Star team will be steered by a first-year head coach, according to NBA Communications.

Joe Mazzulla has yet to know the full composition of the All-Star team he will coach, as Giannis Antetounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will still be choosing their players on the same day of the game. The 2023 NBA ALl-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena — home of the Utah Jazz — in Salt Lake City.

Mazzulla has done an admirable job this season so far with the Celtics. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the team on the floor and Joe Mazzulla pulling the strings from the sidelines, the Celtics have zoomed into the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 36-15 record after 51 games in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla has taken full advantage of the opportunity given to him to lead the Celtics following the suspension of Ime Udoka.

Under Mazzulla, the Celtics managed to keep their reputation as a genuine threat to win the NBA crown after nearly winning it all last season.