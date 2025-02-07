BOSTON — Prior to a 2024 NBA Finals rematch on Thursday night, the Boston Celtics had defeated the Dallas Mavericks in nine of their last 10 meetings in the regular season and postseason. However, the shorthanded Mavs came out firing and upset the C's, 127-120, drawing a smattering of boos at TD Garden. None of this ruined Joe Mazzulla's mood, who's embraced the struggle that comes with an 82-game regular season.

“I think it's been great,” Mazzulla stated in his postgame press conference. “Again, there's no compass as to what [the season] is supposed to look like. So at the end of the day, the regular season gives us a ton of information on the things we need to build towards.”

Last summer, Mazzulla welcomed the pressure of a title defense, saying that the 2024-25 campaign wouldn't be about defending, but rather attacking competitors, via the Locked on Celtics podcast. When reminded of this and his desire to have a “target” right between his team's “eyes” on Thursday, Mazzulla unsurprisingly doubled down.

“[This season has] been a great journey,” he commented. “Thanks for reminding me of that. I'm having a blast.”

Celtics fans might not be having as much fun. The Boston faithful have already seen the Green Team lose 10 times at home. The Celtics only lost six home games combined during the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs. Although the C's were on a four-game winning streak before encountering the Mavericks, Dallas curbed Boston's momentum from the jump, shooting 58.3% from the field in the first half.

Despite eight turnovers and six bench points (to the Mavericks' 27), the Celtics only trailed by 11 at halftime. But, they were outscored by 10 points in the third quarter. When their reserves picked it up and cut the lead down to 11 with 3:05 remaining in regulation, it was too late. Mavericks shooter Klay Thompson finished with 25 points, his second-highest output since getting traded from the dynastic Golden State Warriors, and Dante Exum contributed a season-high 15 points, his highest total since March of 2024.

Even though the Mavs prevailed without starting forward P.J. Washington, their fans might not be having much fun either. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Mavericks shocked the NBA world by dealing franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. While they received star center Anthony Davis, third-year guard Max Christie, and a first-round pick, the trade enraged and confused much of Dallas.

Celtics make interesting post-trade deadline acquisition

The Celtics' deadline wasn't as eventful. Yet, during Boston's disappointing defeat versus the Mavericks, they agreed to a deal with former Chicago Bulls wing Torrey Craig, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The 34-year-old has only played nine games this season and doesn't qualify as a huge swing for Boston. Given its lack of financial flexibility under the new CBA, it'll take a veteran shooter who earned loads of playoff experience with the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Perhaps Craig will make his debut in green on Saturday night, as the 36-16 Celtics take on the 34-17 New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Either way, Mazzulla will look forward to preparing his guys for another regular season challenge along their quest to repeat as NBA champions.