The Boston Celtics (36-15) did not make any notable additions at the NBA Trade Deadline, instead trusting their championship DNA and chemistry to carry them through the rest of the campaign. Though, they did make a low-cost signing after the dust cleared on Thursday.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens agreed to a contract with forward Torrey Craig, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The 34-year-old played in only nine games for the Chicago Bulls this season, but he did shoot nearly 43 percent from 3-point range in the small sample size. Craig was waived on Monday, Feb. 3.

Craig has loads of experience playing for competitive teams, logging 75 career playoff games in his first seven seasons in the NBA. If he can stick on the roster through the spring, more might follow in 2025. The Celtics' penchant for 3-pointers, which persisted even during an uneven stretch, makes this a plausible acquisition.

With stalwart defense and a lifetime 35.5 percentage from distance, Craig is an interesting fit on Boston. Ideally, he will give head coach Joe Mazzulla some minutes down the stretch and allow starters to enter the postseason as fresh as possible. In return, the veteran will have a chance to win a ring.

Will the Celtics stay on top?

Following an active trade deadline that saw the Cleveland Cavaliers land 3-and-D wing De'Andre Hunter, the Celtics could face a formidable challenge in the playoffs. Though, many believe the East still runs through the defending champs. Boston had won four straight games, including Tuesday's triumph over the Cavs, but is likely headed for a loss versus the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Although Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the C's core will determine how far the franchise goes this season, the team's role players are undeniably important. Torrey Craig will now try to solidify a spot for himself in that group.