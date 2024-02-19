The Warriors forward had thoughts on Jayson Tatum's individual success.

Over the past several seasons, Celtics star Jayson Tatum has taken his place as one of the elite players in the NBA. With all of his success though, Tatum has yet to win a regular season MVP award or an NBA championship. The Celtics reached the Finals in 2022 but were dispatched by the Golden State Warriors. Warriors controversial forward Draymond Green competed against Tatum in that Finals series, and during All-Star Weekend he had a few thoughts on Tatum's MVP future.

“I don't think JT will win his first MVP until he wins his first championship. He's almost being punished for having so much success as a team early in his career,” Draymond Green said. “Now it's almost like you get on this clock that no one talks about but you're on this clock. He's lost in the Finals, he's lost in the Eastern Conference Finals, it's like they don't respect him quite like they should. I think it's unfair cause because he's been having MVP type years.”

Jayson Tatum certainly has had MVP caliber seasons with the Celtics. Last season he finished in the top four in the MVP voting. This year he's arguably having a season on par with last year as the Celtics have been the best team in the league.

Tatum is averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Celtics have consistently held the best record in the NBA.