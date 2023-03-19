My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics couldn’t hold onto their lead against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, losing by a score of 119-118, continuing their recent cold stretch. Jayson Tatum in particular struggled once again for the C’s, and after the game, Joe Mazzulla admitted that he had some regrets about how he handled Tatum throughout this game.

Tatum did not have a good game against Utah (15 PTS, 6 AST, 3 REB, 4-12 FGM) and failed to score a single point in the second half of the contest. Tatum was also passed up on the C’s final possession of the game that could have given them the win, and afterwards, Mazzulla admitted he probably should have done more to get Tatum involved in the second half of the game.

“I don’t know if there’s regrets. But I think any time one of your best players doesn’t score (in a half) as a coach, you have to be better. … So I can definitely do better there. When you lose a close game, it could be anything.” – Joe Mazzulla, The Athletic

It’s true that Tatum hasn’t necessarily been playing well as of late, but he has to get more involved down the stretch than he was in this game against the Jazz. Part of that falls on Mazzulla’s shoulders, and part of that falls on Tatum. But whichever way you slice it, this lackluster play simply isn’t going to cut it for Boston, and a big reason for their struggles has been Tatum’s poor play. Changes have to be made by someone, or else their season is going to continue to go down the drain.