The Boston Celtics lost to the Utah Jazz on Saturday after Grant Williams tried to play hero for the team and failed. However, Jayson Tatum isn’t mad at his teammate at all despite the botched game-winning attempt.

For those who missed it, the Celtics had a chance for one last shot to win against the Jazz. With five seconds left and Utah ahead 118-117, Malcolm Brogdon inbounded the ball to Williams. Instead of passing the ball to either Tatum or Jaylen Brown, though, the 24-year-old big man attacked the rim and attempted to score. Unfortunately for him, Jazz center Walker Kessler rejected him big time as the rest of Boston was left in shock.

Of course Williams was widely criticized for his move, with some noting that he didn’t follow the play drawn and instead took matters into his own hands.

Fortunately for Williams, Tatum isn’t one to pin the blame on his teammates for the loss. While it’s definitely frustrating for the Celtics to lose a very winnable game, Tatum emphasized that it’s just part of basketball.

“I’m not frustrated at Grant [Williams]. If he made it, everybody would be happy… It is what it is,” Tatum explained, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

“I ain’t got no ego, I’m just trying to win. Joe [Mazulla] can draw up a play for me, but there’s other options… I’m not mad that Grant [Williams] took that shot and didn’t pass it to me. It’s basketball.”

To be fair to Grant Williams, while his failure capped off the game, the whole Celtics are equally to blame for the defeat. After all, they led by as much as 19 points and blew it.

Jayson Tatum knows that very well, and as he suggested, the Celtics win together and lose together.