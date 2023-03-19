A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Robert Williams will miss his eighth consecutive game for the Boston Celtics when they take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The 25-year-old has been out of commission due to a lingering hamstring problem, and Celtics fans have been anticipating the return of their high-energy big man. As it turns out, Boston supporters might not need to wait much longer.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a timely update on Williams ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Jazz. According to the first-year shot-caller, Time Lord could be back in action as soon as Tuesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings (h/t A. Sherrod Blakeley of Bleacher Report).

This is obviously tremendous news for the Celtics, who are still vying for positioning out in the East. Entering Saturday’s game against the Jazz, Boston is in possession of a 49-22 record and is No. 2 in the conference. They are just 1.5 games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and it goes without saying that the top seed is still well within reach for the Celtics.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robert Williams’ return to action should have a significant impact on Boston’s chase for the top seed. The 6-foot-9 center is no superstar, but what he brings to the table for his team is immeasurable. Williams does not stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis, but his contributions to the Celtics go way beyond the box score. Needless to say, Boston fans would love to get Time Lord back as soon as possible.