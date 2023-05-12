A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics are fighting for dear life at the moment. They are down 3-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their NBA Playoffs second-round series, and a loss on Thursday night’s Game 6 matchup would mark a heartbreaking end to the season for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Well, it doesn’t seem like Jayson Tatum got the memo.

Tatum has been in his fair share of big games in what has been a truly impressive NBA career, and Game 6 on Thursday is no different. However, Tatum put up an absolute stinker in the opening half of action, scoring just a single point on 0-of-10 shooting. Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter let him hear it:

That’s savage. Then again, you can’t really blame the fans for jumping on the Tatum hate train after his appalling shooting display in the first half, which apparently was literally the worst shooting half of his entire career. The Celtics superstar was able to grab seven rebounds and dish out six assists, so it’s not all bad.

The good news for Boston fans is that this is a game of two halves. Jayson Tatum still has a full 24 minutes to make up for his poor start. At this point, he has no other choice but to do exactly that with the season on the line for the Celtics. If he doesn’t, you can be sure that he’s going to be even more crucified on social media for not showing up when his team needed him the most. The Boston faithful are hoping that this will not be the case.