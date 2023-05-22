Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics got embarrassed by the Miami Heat in Sunday night’s Game 3. The Celtics lost by a final score of 128-102 behind 29 points from Gabe Vincent on 11-for-14 shooting from the field and 6-for-9 from behind the three-point arc. Boston is now in a 3-0 series hole, and no team in NBA history has ever come all the way back from this deficit to win a playoff series.

But despite the overwhelming odds that Boston faces, coach Mazzulla hasn’t lost any confidence in the guys in the Celtics’ locker room. On Monday, Mazzulla was asked about how confident he is that the Celtics will step up in Game 4, and he provided the following response, per a tweet from NBC Sports Boston:

“I have the utmost confidence that we’ll compete, that we’ll play together, that we’ll be connected.”

How confident is Joe Mazzulla that the team will step up tomorrow night? pic.twitter.com/KRcqAKUtIt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2023

Joe Mazzulla, 34, is in his first year as head coach of the Boston Celtics and coached the team to a 57-25 record — the second-best in the NBA — during the regular season. Prior to taking over the head coaching reigns, Mazzulla spent three seasons as an assistant coach with Boston, from 2020-2022.

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics have a must-win Game 4 ahead of them on Tuesday night. If they lose to Jimmy Butler and the Heat again, their season will end, and in embarrassing fashion, no less. So here’s to hoping that Mazzulla’s word about Game 4 will ring true and that the team will play well enough to extend their season past Tuesday.