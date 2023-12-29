The Celtics under Joe Mazzulla know how to bounce back.

It was the classic trap game for the Boston Celtics. They were facing a Detroit Pistons team that had the worst losing streak in NBA history. Couple it with the fact that they are undefeated at TD Garden and a disappointing storm could be brewing. It seems to have been happening in the first half with Derrick White and the rest of the Jayson Tatum-led squad. However, they did turn things around but Joe Mazzulla had a chuckle with the bald assassin first, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“I just laughed with him and we both agreed it was probably the worst half of his career,” the Celtics head honcho disclosed after they notched the overtime victory.

It was a half that Joe Mazzulla would never forget. They let the Pistons bury them with a 19-point deficit before the half and were three points short of scoring 50. Thankfully, everyone activated their clutch gene and started to go to work.

Derrick White stayed on the floor and redeemed himself. On 38 minutes of action, he got 23 points and dropped five dimes. Jayson Tatum would then lead the scoring barrage with 31 points and 10 assists. His outburst was also just three boards shy of a triple-double. Kristaps Porzingis would also come up big by dropping 35 points for the Celtics.

Cade Cunningham was once again hauling the Pistons to stay competitive. But, the Celtics just did not allow themselves to be the team that got beat by a record-breaking squad with that many losses. It may have been the worst first half by this team but they bounced back and can now laugh this game off.