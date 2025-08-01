Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance did not waste any time making his presence felt in their Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Lance connected with tight end Will Dissly in the first quarter to open the scoring and set the tone.

After getting glued to the bench of the Dallas Cowboys in the last two seasons, Lance signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Chargers in April. The change of scenery could bode well for the 25-year-old signal-caller, who is still looking to find a home in the NFL. The Chargers are his third team in five years.

He gave himself a boost after leading Los Angeles past Detroit, 34-7. He threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, showing off the talent that made him the third overall pick in 2021. While it's only an exhibition game, it displayed Lance's focus and drive.

After the game, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had positive words for the fifth-year quarterback, lauding his work ethic during training camp. Harbaugh also assured that Lance will get enough opportunities.

“If somebody is playing good in practice, they play good in the games,” said Harbaugh, as quoted by Chargers podcaster Alex Insdorf.

“I thought he really had the same kind of composure and poise. Just in control, there's a presence I've been seeing all camp. He needs game reps and he's gonna get them.”

There were high hopes for Lance when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers out of North Dakota State. He, however, only lasted two seasons with the team before being traded to the Cowboys in 2023. He only played five games in his two-year run in Dallas.

In a report from the Associated Press, Lance didn't hide his excitement in getting a fresh start with the Chargers.

“Every place is different. Every coaching staff is different. Every team is different. It’s been fun to be here. I’ve really enjoyed being here, just the joy the guys around the building have. It’s a joyful place to be,” said Lance.

The Chargers also have quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, and DJ Uiagalelei in the rotation.