The Pistons led the Celtics by 19 points at halftime yet came up short anyway.

The longest losing streak in NBA history continues after all. Despite leading by 19 points at halftime and drawing friendly-fire booing from the TD Garden crowd, the Detroit Pistons fell to the Boston Celtics 128-122 in overtime on Thursday night, extending their league record to 28 consecutive losses.

Cade Cunningham looked like a franchise player in defeat for Detroit once again, leading his team's first-half charge with 22 points while playing stellar defense on Jayson Tatum down the stretch. He finished with 31 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks on 12-of-22 overall and 4-of-6 from deep in another awesome individual performance.

Jaden Ivey was an impact player, too, scoring 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds, too.

The silver lining of the Pistons' streak continuing? Their young players nearly spearheaded a road victory—which would have been the Celtics' first of 2023-23—against the team that just might be the best in basketball.

Let's just say it was tough for most Detroit fans and league followers alike to find that sliver of optimism after the game, many singling out coach Monty Williams and making further light of the team's endorsement with Wingstop.

Monty in the 3rd Qt pic.twitter.com/MtRT0RAQsF — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 29, 2023

Detroit up 19 at half-time, about to FINALLY end their 27-game losing streak Monty Williams: pic.twitter.com/7GwHX8guKh — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) December 29, 2023

They should send Monty to the G-League and play Ausar & Sasser. https://t.co/WMKyWzlBrs — DataDrivenPistonsFan (@D_D_Pistons_Fan) December 29, 2023

IF WINGSTOP DID THIS FOR EVEY TIME PISTONS LOST WORLD HUNGER WOULD HAVE ENDED BY NOW pic.twitter.com/2OjY4NOCfB — GURGAVIN (@gurgavin) December 29, 2023

One day pistons fans will get the wings pic.twitter.com/iJ11MQZrmK — 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮𝔀 (@ajcelis1997) December 29, 2023

It’s time to hang a new banner, yall did ur best pic.twitter.com/KslgWKu55a — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 29, 2023

THE STAPLE OF THE TROY WEAVER ERA pic.twitter.com/RG0pE88Vzp — john (@jtalkshoops) December 29, 2023

The Pistons did not lose in regulation pic.twitter.com/tUHutosCNw — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 29, 2023

Not many expect the Pistons to be competitive on Thursday night despite the absence of Jaylen Brown. Boston hasn't lost at TD Garden in 2023-24, after all, and Detroit's last win came during the first week of the regular season.

Maybe the Pistons' encouraging play of late—they almost beat the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday—finally yields a victory in the team's next matchup, against the Toronto Raptors at home. For the sake of Detroit fans everywhere, let's sure hope so.