The Los Angeles Angels didn't make headlines at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but general manager Perry Minasian’s comments after it closed sure did. While many fans expected a sell-off or at least a clear directional shift, Minasian instead doubled down on the team’s current makeup.

In a post shared by The Athletic’s Sam Blum on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Angels GM explained why he stood pat at the deadline.

“We’re obviously really competitive. I wanted to keep this group together.”

That one line quickly spread across social media, sparking disbelief and frustration from Angels fans. After all, the team enters August with a 53-56 record, sitting nine games behind the division-leading Houston Astros in the AL West and trailing seven teams in the MLB playoff race.

The general manager’s optimism sharply contrasted with the team’s situation. The Angels made just one notable trade deadline deal, acquiring veteran relievers Luis García and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and Double-A first baseman Sam Brown. Beyond that, they chose to hold onto several veterans on expiring contracts—despite slim odds of reaching the 2025 postseason.

For many fans, the quote renewed long-standing frustrations. In 2023, even with Shohei Ohtani on the roster, the Angels pushed all-in with moves like acquiring Lucas Giolito, only to collapse out of playoff contention weeks later. In 2024, they took a partial sell-off approach but still avoided a full rebuild. Critics say Minasian’s indecision resurfaced again—leaving the club stuck in the middle without a clear direction.

Fan reaction was swift and unforgiving. Comments ranged from sarcastic praise to calls for Minasian’s dismissal or for owner Arte Moreno to sell the team. Some wondered how “competitive” a team could truly be when its run differential sits at -66 and it would need to leapfrog four teams for the final Wild Card spot. Still, the GM stood by the decision, reportedly denying that Moreno influenced his deadline approach. Internally, the front office believes in players like Logan O’Hoppe and others forming a foundation for 2026. But for a fanbase hungry for direction, that patience feels more like stalling.

As it stands, the Angels are 4.5 games back in the Wild Card standings with a losing record, inconsistent pitching, and a frustrated fanbase. To most, “really competitive” doesn’t align with statistical reality. But Minasian’s comments show he’s not giving up on this group—at least not yet.