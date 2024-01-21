Jrue Holiday and Al Horford have received their final status updates for the Celtics contest against the Rockets.

The Boston Celtics suffered their first loss of the season at home on Friday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, and now will embark on a three-game road trip that starts with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Two of the team's top six players in Jrue Holiday and Al Horford found their way onto the injury report ahead of this one, and we now know whether or not either guy will be playing against Houston.

Holiday picked up a right elbow sprain in the loss to Denver, and had been questionable ahead of this game, while Horford was also questionable, with the C's contemplating resting the veteran big man. Boston will be leaning on the side of caution with both guys, as both Holiday and Horford won't be suiting up for the Celtics when they take on the Rockets.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) – OUT

Holiday has been a steadying presence on both sides of the ball for Boston this season, and without him, Derrick White will have a bigger role in this game, with Jaylen Brown likely shifting into the backcourt alongside him. Horford has had rest days on certain games throughout the season as the C's look to keep him healthy for the entire season, and this is simply one of those games.

Off the bench, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, and Neemias Queta will likely have more minutes this game as a result of their absences, but given the other top-end talent on this team, the Celtics should be able to come out on top in this contest against the Rockets. They'd obviously much rather have both Holiday and Horford available, but the top team in the NBA should still be favored to find their way to victory against Houston on Sunday night.