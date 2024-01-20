It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Boston Celtics head out on the road after losing their first home game of the season to take on the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are also a good team at home, holding a 15-6 record before they take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Rockets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

There is no reason to panic for the Celtics after dropping a 102-100 decision to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The Celtics envisioned going undefeated at home, but their record now stands at 20-1. They haven't been as good on the road, boasting a 12-9 record. The Celtics are 6-4 over their last ten and are 5-5 against the spread. Jayson Tatum leads the way, averaging 26.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the Celtics have a massive addition if he can stay healthy, with Kristaps Porzingis averaging 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and two assists in 31 games.

The Rockets were a better team at home this season, and they will welcome their return on Saturday night against the Jazz. The Rockets went on a six-game Eastern Conference road trip and won only one game against the lowly Detroit Pistons. They failed to cover in all six games, continuing an astounding home vs. away trend. They are 15-6 at home this season and won three of four before the trip. Alperen Sengun leads the way at the center position, averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Rockets Odds

Boston Celtics: -9 (-115)

Moneyline: (-425)

Houston Rockets: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: (+330)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Rockets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics will be in for a battle against the Rockets' defense. However, the Celtics defense is an elite unit in their own right. They rank third in the league, allowing 110.7 points per game. They limit their opponents shooting success, ranking third and seventh in field goal and three-point percentage. The Celtics are also good at limiting the opponent's free throw opportunities, ranking first by allowing only 19.4 free throws per game. For underdogs to stay inside the number, they need good three-point shooting and to hit their free throws. The Celtics are elite at making sure the Rockets will do neither of those things.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets are the third-best defense in the NBA at home this season. They allow 106.2 points per game, 44.1% shooting from the field, and 31.7% from three-point range. The Celtics' offense drops off on the road, ranking in the bottom half in field goal and three-point efficiency. The Celtics will need to run away with this game if they want to cover a nine-point spread, and the Rockets' defense won't let that happen easily. They have covered three of their last four games at home, and their opponents haven't scored more than 113 points.

Final Celtics-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets' home/away splits are too prominent to ignore. The Rockets will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, which means fatigue may be a factor, but staying at home helps their case. The Celtics took part in an emotional, back-and-forth game on Friday night against the Nuggets, then had to travel to Houston. It may not be easy for the Celtics to get locked in for the first game of their Western road trip. The Rockets are happy to be back home after a disappointing Eastern Conference trip and will be ready to get their record back on track on the weekend. The spread for the Rockets at home is too high, and we should trust them to stay within the number.

Final Celtics-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets +9 (-110)