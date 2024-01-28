Despite the ugly loss to Los Angeles, Boston is still No. 1 in the East.

It was a humbling Saturday for the Boston Celtics as they lost handedly to the Los Angeles Clippers inside TD Garden by a score of 115-96. Star Jrue Holiday was candid to the media after the game as the Celtics have been red hot being at the top of the Eastern Conference.

To put it bluntly, Holiday called the loss to the Clippers a “good old-fashioned a**-whooping” according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic where Los Angeles played to their strengths and Boston was uncharacteristic in their shot-making. The Celtics shot 36 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range.

“A good old-fashioned a**-whooping,” Holiday said. “They did everything better: Rebounding, transition, 50/50 balls, it seemed like they were a step ahead.”

Holiday talked about how the offense dictated the defense

Holiday would go on to talk about the shot-making, or lack thereof, and saying they had open opportunities to come back in this game. Once the offense faltered, he mentioned the defense followed with it which propelled the Clippers to take advantage and take control of the game

“Honestly, I think especially at first, we had a lot of good shots. Lot of wide-open shots. Missed them,” Holiday said. “I think sometimes that kind of affects our defense, but at the end of the day, you still have to take them. Even when they’re not falling it looks bad, but you just have to have the confidence to keep going out there and shooting them.”