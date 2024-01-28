Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Theis speaks on the potential return he could have had with the Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles Clippers center Daniel Theis could have landed back in Boston for a return to the Celtics in free agency. After a short tenure with the Indiana Pacers, Theis was the decision maker and where he was going to land in the offseason. While he flirted with the idea of moving back to Boston, the Clippers gave Theis a compelling offer.

“Obviously, I had a couple of conversations (with Boston),” said Theis, per MassLive. “I talked to Jayson (Tatum) a little bit there with Jaylen (Brown). But like I said, the Clippers were pretty fast, gave me the right chance at the right time.

This was Theis' turn to decide his fate. Following the Pacers buyout, he wanted to be in a place that completed his skillset and put him in the best position to succeed. With superstars all over the Clippers roster, he believe Los Angeles was a perfect fit. Theis has been used as a complementary piece for his six years in the NBA, playing with some of the best scorers in the league.

“It’s pretty easy,” Theis said of his Clippers fit. “Obviously playing off all those guys we have, it’s easy to find a spot for me playing off-ball. Sometimes it’s the dunker spot, sometimes it’s corner spacing. I think it’s just for us, in the beginning just figuring out how to play with each other, like all of them on the court, find the spots, find the right spots and then our defense in the half court is pretty good too.”