Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday was cleared to play against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, recovering from a right shoulder impingement in time for a 54-point beating. The Celtics defeated the Raptors 125-71 on New Year’s Eve. After the win, Holiday’s facial expression following a reporter’s question went viral on social media.

The reporter started her question by mentioning that the Celtics’ head coach, Joe Mazzulla, discussed his team’s defensive approach. However, perhaps the wording could have been phrased differently, per CLNS Media.

“Coach Mazzulla says he wants this defense to be a little more active… Getting your hands on balls,” the reporter said.

Holiday and she shared a laugh, and he eventually answered the question.

“I think it’s just about being active and using your instincts,” Holiday said. “That’s something I always like to do. Think [about] the game, especially on the defensive end. Be able to get deflections, start the [fast] break, and things like that. So, it’s definitely more fun for me. Being more active.”

Holiday finished with 14 points and four rebounds in his return. Jayson Tatum finished with a team-high 23 points and eight rebounds, leading seven Celtics players in double figures, including Payton Pritchard (19 points), Derrick White (16 points), and Sam Hauser, who scored a dozen. It’s great for the Celtics to have Jrue Holiday back in action.

After beating the Pacers in blowout fashion (142-105), Indiana defeated the Celtics 123-114 two days later. Still, the Celtics bounced back in their matinee against the Raptors.

Joe Mazzulla on the Celtics’ consistency

Bead coach Joe Mazzulla acknowledged the Celtics’ respect for the process after their blowout win against the Pacers on Friday. This respect has led to the defending champion’s consistency in 2024-25.

“The guys do a great job focusing on the process,” he stated in his postgame press conference. “They don’t get distracted by what’s not most important. Win or lose, we have an understanding of where we’re at, where we want to get to, what we have to work on, and where we can get better.

On Thursday, the Celtics embark on a four-game road trip, starting against the Timberwolves.