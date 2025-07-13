The Memphis Grizzlies appear to have not finished their adjustments to their roster this offseason.

Memphis has been assertive with making changes, especially after acquiring Desmond Bane from the Orlando Magic. They pulled off the trade in exchange for Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope alongside multiple draft picks.

NBA insider Brett Siegel gave insight into the Grizzlies' current situation this offseason on July 12. Sources named Anthony and John Konchar as the two players they might look to keep shopping for other teams.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have been shopping Cole Anthony and John Konchar in trade discussions before and during NBA Summer League, multiple sources confirmed. Anthony won't be staying with Memphis, as the two sides will very likely reach a buyout agreement if there is no trade to be had,” Siegel said.

“Konchar does have multiple suitors, one being the Nets, who expressed interest in him before the trade deadline this past February. He is expected to be traded this offseason, with Memphis looking to cut costs.”

What lies ahead for Grizzlies this offseason

Brett Siegel's piece came out before the news broke that Cole Anthony will accept a buyout with the Grizzlies. After that, he will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. That now leaves John Konchar as the remaining player.

Konchar has spent the first six years of his career with the Grizzlies, having had an active presence in the rotation. Throughout 307 appearances, he averaged 4.2 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 46.9% from the field, including 36.1% from beyond the arc, and 72.7% from the free-throw line.

It's clear the Grizzlies are retooling their roster to benefit the star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. They have been several ups and downs throughout the past couple of years, having been unable to make themselves a serious contender.

Memphis is coming off a tough end to their playoff appearance this past season. They lost in a four-game sweep to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, showing they have plenty of work to do to be better in the 2025-26 season.