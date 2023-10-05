Guard Jrue Holiday has had his fair share of battles against the Boston Celtics in front of the rambunctious TD Garden crowd. But after getting moved to the C's on Sunday, the Boston faithful will now be on his side.

During Holiday's official introduction on Wednesday, Holiday spoke very highly of the loyal fans of his new team, per Celtics in-house writer Taylor Snow.

“They're a bit crazy. They get rowdy. They get in your face. Definitely one of the best sixth men in the league, if not the best,” Holiday said. “I love the aggression. I love the environment … The fans are literally insane, and I'm proud to be part of that coming in this year.”

The two-time All-Star most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks, an Eastern Conference foe that's developed a bit of a rivalry with the Celtics. And at the start of his career, Holiday was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, another Eastern Conference squad with a vendetta against the C's.

Additionally, Holiday grew up in Los Angeles, attended UCLA, and has family members who are Lakers fans. Despite all his ties to Boston's greatest enemies, the 33-year-old seems happy to be a Celtic. He even singled out Boston as a potential trade destination after being dealt for seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard, per CelticsBlog writer Jack Simone.

“Few days ago, before I got traded, it was just like ‘Where am I going to land?' I hoped it was [Boston],” he revealed.

The feeling is mutual in Beantown, as Boston's front office clearly wanted Jrue Holiday given what they sacrificed for him. If the veteran guard can help raise Banner No. 18 in the rafters, the Celtics' massive trade will be more than worth the high cost.