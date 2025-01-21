The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday a little short-handed. Draymond Green was out due to a calf injury, Jonathan Kuminga has been out due to an ankle injury, and Kyle Anderson and Brandin Podziemski were also out due to injury. Amid the absences, the Warriors were humiliated, 125-85, by the Celtics, and head coach Steve Kerr was honest in his postgame assessment, as per 95.7 The Game.

“We just kind of take it week by week. We’ve got Sacramento on Wednesday and we’ve got to flush this one down the toilet and get ready for Sac,” Steve Kerr said. “We’ve been very competitive all year. Our guys have fought, but we’ve had a handful of these where we just get blown out. These are demoralizing. The most important thing for me is for our guys to forget his one. We have a day off tomorrow, and then be ready to roll in Sacramento on Wednesday.”

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 21-21 and had their two-game win streak snapped. On the other hand, the Celtics improved to 30-13 and increased their lead over the Knicks for 2nd place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 18 points, and Moses Moody finished with 13 points off the bench. No other Golden State player scored in double figures.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had six players in double figures including Jayson Tatum with a game-high 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis with 18 points in his return to the lineup, Jaylen Brown with 17 points, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser with 14 and 11 off the bench, respectively and Jrue Holiday with ten points.

It’s been a tough struggle for the Warriors who initially began the 2024-25 season at 12-3. They’ve gone 9-18 since that strong start. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Warriors have been mentioned as a team that could be looking to upgrade their roster.

Some names that have been floated around include Kelly Olynyk, Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic and Robert Williams III in terms of potential frontcourt upgrades.

The Warriors had been linked to both Lauri Markkanen and Paul George in the offseason, but reportedly did not want to part with their young players in a potential trade.