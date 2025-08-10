Anthony Richardson had Indianapolis Colts fans worried during their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he had to exit because of a finger injury. There was optimism that everything would be fine and that he'd return to practice in the coming days, and it was true. Richardson was seen throwing in the Colts' latest practice, and fans should be able to relax knowing that everything seems to be fine.

In the second offensive possession for the Colts, a free blitzer from the Ravens hit Richardson as he was looking left, which caused his pinky finger to go the other way as he was falling. Daniel Jones had to come in the game for Richardson, as the two are battling for the starting job.

After the game, Richardson shared what he saw on that specific play.

“I definitely looked at it,” Richardson said. “That's a tricky one. It's five man-pro and hot from the backside. I've just got to get my eyes, just be able to react to it,” he said. “… I just gotta be on my P's and Q's when it comes to that.

“It was just going to be hard for me to see anyway because my eyes are looking a certain way. But I just gotta be keyed on everybody bringing pressure like that. I thought it was going to be the nickel, but they brought it from the other side, so I gotta be ready to just get the ball out.”

Anthony Richardson still competing for starting job

It's good news for Richardson that his finger injury wasn't serious, as he's able to continue to compete for the starting quarterback job. He and Jones will be competing for the entire preseason, and there's no doubt that he wants to win the job. Both quarterbacks have had their ups and downs through their careers, and this is an opportunity that they both seem to be prepared for.

Richardson had a rollercoaster season with the Colts last season, as he was benched for Joe Flacco, and then finished the year as the starter again. He made strides during that stint, but the Colts probably still were not sold on what he did, which is why they brought in Jones for competition.

It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the competition to start the season, and if there will be any changes throughout the year.