The frustration continues for the New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone. The Yankees dropped the rubber game of their 3-game series with the Houston Astros by a 7-1 margin at Yankee Stadium. Boone saw very little of the game as he was ejected in the third inning when he had a problem with a strike call against Ryan McMahon.

The call was made by umpire Derek Thomas on what appeared to be a low pitch. Thomas listened to Boone's argument and then cut off the Yankees manager. “I've heard you enough, Aaron,” Thomas said and then tossed Boone from the game.

That didn't stop Boone and he continued to argue and complain about the call until third base umpire Jordan Baker cut off the argument and got between the manager and the home plate umpire. McMahon continued the at bat after that and flew out.

The Yankees manager has been ejected five times this season. He was thrown out of six games last year, and he could easily reach or exceed that total over the final seven weeks of the season.

The Yankees were trailing 2-0 at the time of the ejection, and things would get worse from that point. The Yankees manager did not have to see the rest of the debacle — at least not from the Yankees dugout.

Yankees have been struggling throughout August

It has been months since the Yankees were playing their best baseball, but things have turned quite ugly for the Bronx Bombers since the calendar turned to August.

They were swept in a three-game series by the Miami Marlins and then continued their road trip by losing two of three to the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees were hoping to turn things around over the weekend when they returned home to Yankee Stadium, but the Astros were undaunted and won two of three in the series.

New York was in first place in the American League East through late June, but now they are struggling to maintain a Wild Card position.

It seems that the Yankees are having a hard time winning games unless MVP candidate Aaron Judge leads the way with his power, but the New York captain has hit just one long ball in his last nine games.

While the Yankees superstar is struggling, Astros superstar Jose Altuve came through with two home runs in the series. His home run Sunday was the 250th of his career and it came in the first inning.