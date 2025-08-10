Colorado football must decide their starting quarterback in less than 19 days. Deion Sanders faces his biggest coaching decision yet. As he must find the first replacement for Shedeur Sanders between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

Sanders didn't guarantee or announce Salter as the starter. But he delivered a stirring “havoc” prediction involving the prized college football transfer portal addition.

“Kaidon is a guy with multiple talents,” Sanders said via Grant Grubbs of On3/Rivals. “He can throw the football. He can run the heck out of the football. Sometimes in practice, you don’t get a chance to see how good he is because when you run the quarterback, you know we can’t hit him.”

“Coach Prime” then dropped his strongest Salter take.

“But, you can see the burst, the speed, the knowledge of reading the defenses, and then he pulls it and keeps it. The kid is going to cause havoc,” Sanders said. “I’m just telling you.”

How Kaidon Salter can ignite Colorado, Deion Sanders

Salter brings a decorated resume in tow to Boulder. Including tasting a New Year's Six bowl game.

He guided the Liberty Flames to the 2023 Fiesta Bowl. But fell to Oregon in the historic first appearance for the Flames football program.

Salter amassed 7,950 total yards throwing and running. He scored 77 total touchdowns by land and air.

Pat Shurmur is another Colorado coach facing a tough situation. The 60-year-old offensive coordinator turned to a pocket passer in Shedeur Sanders to lead the offense. Shurmur brings a long resume involving coaching QBs. Including working with Donovan McNabb as his Philadelphia Eagles QB coach.

But Shurmur rarely works with QBs from a vaunted RPO (run pass option) system. Sanders' words paint the picture Salter will earn some special packages on the field.

“It’s going to be a totally different type of offense, kind of which from what you’ve seen us do in the past, because we had a guy that could spin it tremendously,” Sanders said. “But don’t underestimate his throwing ability.”

Sounds like Salter will play. Even if he splits reps early with Lewis. Sanders promises “havoc” by throwing in Salter.