The New Orleans Saints' offensive line might have suffered a significant blow in the team's preseason opener. After playing just one series against the Los Angeles Chargers, left guard Trevor Penning suffered an injury deemed significant enough to warrant the cart.

Penning did not need any attention on the field and instead headed straight toward the medical tent once he reached the sidelines. Moments later, the training staff removed his shoes and carted him into the locker room, according to sideline reporter Jeff Nowak.

The Saints did not confirm the severity of the issue or the cause of it. Nowak noted that Penning was walking under his own power, suggesting that it might have merely been a precautionary measure taken during the preseason. However, the removal of his shoes and using the cart is enough to raise a red flag.

Penning, who started the game at left guard, was likely not returning to the game regardless. The Saints pulled many starters after just one series, but notably left quarterback Spencer Rattler in as they continue to seek answers under center.

Trevor Penning's injury puts wrench in Saints' offensive line plan

The Saints initially drafted Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping for him to be their long-term answer at left tackle. His progression has not gone as planned, but the Northern Iowa alum finally emerged as a full-time starter in 2024.

However, ahead of his fourth season, first-year head coach Kellen Moore decided to move Penning from tackle to guard. The move was somewhat of a success, with Penning earning a spot atop the Saints' first unofficial depth chart. He remained in the starting lineup over veterans Shane Lemieux and Dillon Radunz.

The move to guard ideally addresses the speed issue that plagued Penning's early career. He allowed five sacks in 2024 and allowed a whopping 54 pressures, by far the most on the team. Most of his issues came from his failure to set the edge and getting beaten around the outside.

While his pass-blocking was an issue, Penning was actually an above-average run-blocker in 2024. He received a 70.1 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, the 36th-highest among the league's tackles. That strength of his game should carry over to his new position, even with Penning now facing bigger and stronger defenders on the interior.