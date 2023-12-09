Kristaps Porzingis preached the virtue of patience to the Celtics after a heated confrontation led to Jaylen Brown's ejection.

The game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks was heated and emotional on both sides. With the officiating not exactly in favor of both teams, there was a lot of complaining on both sides. It eventually led to an ejection for Jaylen Brown as the star was sitting on the bench.

After the game, many fans were infuriated at the referees for ejecting Jaylen Brown. However, one of Brown's Celtics teammates, Kristaps Porzingis, had a different perspective. Instead of frustration at the refs, the center urged his teammates to be more patient and avoid more ejections like this, per Bobby Manning.

“Kristaps Porzingis on Jaylen's ejection: “He got a little riled up, some calls and we knew that everybody needed to calm down a little bit. Both teams probably feel the same way. You rarely hear someone say something good about the refs, the refs always get all the blame … I think we have to do a better job of maintaining our composure. JB, it doesn't happen too often to him, it probably happens to more to me than anybody else on this team, but we're working on it. This is a part where we (Celtics) can grow.””

Unfortunately, players cannot control what the referee calls. The best that the players can do in that situation is to just ignore it and try to keep their cool. It's obviously hard in a competitive setting, but that's the best way to deal with it. The Celtics felt like they got shafted, but losing their cool did not help anyone.

Thankfully, the Celtics were able to survive the absence of Brown against the Knicks. However, the star needs to keep his cool in other games whenever they face this problem, lest this becomes a problem.