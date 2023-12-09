Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown calls the referee responsible for his ejection 'overemotional' while clearing the air on his actions

The Boston Celtics edged out the New York Knicks on Friday, 133-123. While players are usually in good spirits after getting a win, the case was not so for Jaylen Brown, who received his first career ejection. Speaking to the media, Brown made his feelings known towards the referee who tossed him out.

“I wish I would've got my money's worth. I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting, Maybe a tussle or something, you know guys getting folded up, going to the ground, not some overemotional ref who had a bad day,” Brown said, via Celtics on CLNS.

Around the 7:19 mark of the fourth quarter, Brown was called for a reach-in foul on Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. Resenting the call, Brown had a couple of words for the referee, which resulted in his first technical foul. After heading to the bench, Brown continued talking, which prompted the referee to make the questionable call. An avalanche of boos descended upon the officials as the entire TD Garden let their displeasure be heard.

The eight-year veteran also cleared the air on his actions, stating that he never directed anything disrespectful towards the official.

“I think there's a difference between showing emotion and being disrespectful or derogatory towards another person. I don't think I was directing it towards him,” Brown added. “Especially on the second one, I was on the bench. I'm talking from the sideline — he can't even hear anything I'm saying”

Jaylen Brown REACTS to first career ejection: "I wish I would have got my money's worth. I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting … not some overemotional ref who had a bad day. 📺FULL #Celtics Postgame Interview:… pic.twitter.com/yUxgL3CRlJ — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) December 9, 2023

Jaylen Brown managed to produce 17 points before the drama unfolded. Following the game, plenty of Celtics fans expressed their frustrations, claiming that referees have been overly trigger-happy with the whistle.

As for Brown, he might want to be ready in case the NBA hands over an additional fine, considering how the league frowns upon players publicly criticizing officials. However, it will be interesting to see what steps the league might take in the future to address this growing issue.