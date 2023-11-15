On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers for sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. However, they could both be missing key players during the rivalry matchup.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was named to the injury report on Tuesday after suffering a right knee contusion during a win over the New York Knicks. The Latvian big man is still new to the C's, but through 10 games he has fit in nicely, averaging 19.7 points per outing while shooting an efficient 56.5% from the field.

Good news on Kristaps Porzingis injury

Unfortunately, Porzingis is no stranger to injury. Even though he's only listed as questionable, he could likely sit out versus the Sixers. Yet, before Celtics fans start to panic, Porzingis claimed his injury isn't a huge deal, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“Kristaps Porzingis said his knee is nothing too serious,” King wrote on X. “He got the injury on a collision with Julius Randle during one of Randle’s drives. He said he won’t know his status for tonight until closer to game time.”

The C's might not be the only team missing a center in this contest. Porzingis himself believed that Sixers center Joel Embiid could be out on his second night of a back-to-back, per CLNS reporter Bobby Manning.

Philadelphia hasn't given an official designation on Embiid so far, yet it's hard to imagine Porzingis playing if the reigning MVP isn't. Boston needs size to keep up with Embiid, as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week is averaging an incredible 33.1 points per game early on in the 2023-24 season. Celtics center Al Horford could help slow him down, but without Porzingis, backup big Luke Kornet would have to take on the tough assignment.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is questionable for Wednesday night's game as well, except his impairment is a non-COVID illness rather than an injury. Perhaps Brown will have enough time to recover before the Eastern Conference showdown.