The official start of the FIBA World Cup is just weeks away. However, it doesn't look like Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics' newest star, is going to be participating for his home country of Latvia.

Boston's newly acquired big man was set to suit up for Latvia, but he might end up sitting on the sidelines for the entire event due to a potential foot injury, per Rupert Fabig of the Hamburg evening paper.

“According to my information, there are growing concerns that Latvia star Kristaps Porzingis might miss the FIBA World Cup due to injury,” the German reporter tweeted. “Understood it is something with his foot.”

Porzingis, who recently turned 28, has had injuries plague him for much of his career. He tore his ACL in 2018 and missed significant time from 2019 to 2022. Fortunately, he played in 65 games last season with the Washington Wizards, and he had a career year, averaging 23.2 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting from the floor.

While another injury should be a cause for concern for C's fans, it's not totally clear how serious this possible problem is. According to Fabig's follow-up tweet, the potential foot issue isn't grave enough to sideline Porzingis without hesitation.

“Understood it's at least nothing too serious because [the Celtics] are still discussing the option of him playing the World Cup,” he stated.

Perhaps the Celtics are asking Porzingis to sit out this competition in order to avoid the risk of further injury. Fabig even mentioned the team being part of these discussions on whether or not Porzingis should play.

“Staff, [Porzingis] and Boston Celtics will wait until the last moment to make a decision.”

Last FIBA World Cup, Italian wing Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while representing his country. He never played a game for Boston, and the Celtics ironically traded Gallinari in the deal for Porzingis this offseason. Given that recent history, it'd make sense if the front office didn't want Porzingis to take the court for his country this summer.

Time will tell if the Latvian big man will actually play in the World Cup.