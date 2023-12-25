The Boston Celtics have listed star center Kristaps Porzingis as questionable for their upcoming Christmas game against the Lakers.

The Boston Celtics have been near-unstoppable this season. After falling short last season, the team retooled and acquired some new pieces. These new pieces include Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Thanks to these moves, Boston is currently sitting on top of the Eastern Conference. Porzingis, in particular, has been excellent for the team this season.

Ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics have listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable on the injury list, per the pool report. Other players on the injury report include ex-Laker Svi Mykhailuk and ex-Cavs Lamar Stevens. As for the Lakers, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, and LeBron James are listed as questionable.

Porzingis was part of a massive trade that sent long-time Celtics floor general Marcus Smart to a different team. Naturally, Boston fans were a little concerned. Porzingis completely validated the team's faith in him, though. His ability to protect the rim added another layer to the Celtics defense that just lost Robert Williams III. In addition, his shooting from the outside means that he's able to stay in games longer than Williams.

However, Porzingis has not been available for the Celtics as often as they'd like. The star center has missed seven of Boston's last twelve games due to injury. Still, Boston is able to rattle off wins thanks to the immense depth on their roster.

The Celtics will be taking on a Lakers team that's reeling after their NBA In-Season Tournament win. LA has been struggling heavily as of late. However, Boston still needs to keep their guard up against LA.