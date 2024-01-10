How much will the Celtics injuries affect the team with two big games on deck?

The Boston Celtics are a perfect 17-0 at home this season, but that impressive streak could be in jeopardy on Wednesday night. At TD Garden, the C's will host the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The last time these two contenders met was in early November when the Timberwolves prevailed 114-109 in overtime.

Boston will need its A-game against Minnesota, yet it could be missing some key players. On the Celtics' injury report, the team listed Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford as questionable. Given that the C's have another tough game on Thursday night, as they have to travel to Wisconsin to face the Milwaukee Bucks, they may choose to rest on the first leg of the back-to-back.

Al Horford never plays in both contests of a back-to-back, so he'll either sit on Wednesday or during Boston's showdown with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are being extra careful with him given his lengthy injury history. The Latvian big man was said to have a right knee contusion and could rest just to avoid any serious problems.

Jrue Holiday, who's missed only three games this season, is managing a right elbow sprain. His status isn't the easiest to predict, but the Celtics will need his defense, as the Timberwolves are led by explosive guard Anthony Edwards and the Bucks have sharp-shooter Damian Lillard. Serving as the primary defender on those two dynamic scorers could end up being Holiday's responsibility.

The Celtics aren't the only team looking for rest, though. The Timberwolves are also in the midst of a back-to-back, as they beat the Orlando Magic 113-92 on Tuesday in Florida and now have to travel up to Beantown. Regardless of who sits for either side, the Celtics will hope to go 2-0 against two of the best teams in the NBA right now.