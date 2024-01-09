The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Timberwolves will be on the second game of a back-to-back against the Celtics. It is never easy playing two games in two night, but the Timberwolves are a good team. They have already beaten the Celtics this season, as well. In that game, the Anthony Edwards had 38 points, seven assists, and nine rebounds to lead the team. Jaden McDaniels was second on the team with 20 points while Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for just 21 points. However, as a team, the Timberwolves shot 51.8 percent from the field in the win.

The Celtics will are 28-8, but they are coming off a loss against the Indiana Pacers. Boston is first in the Eastern Conference, and they have not lost a home game this year (17-0). In the loss against the Timberwolves earlier this season, the Celtics got 32 points from Jayson Tatum and 26 points from Jaylen Brown. However, the Celtics shot just 39.1 percent from the field as they made just 36 of 92 shots in the loss. Tatum did not play in the loss against the Pacers on Monday due to an ankle injury, so we will have to keep a close eye on him heading into this game.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Celtics Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Boston Celtics: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves won the first matchup with the Celtics because of strong defensive play. The game went into overtime, and Minnesota allowed just 109 points. This is not a surprise, though. The Timberwolves are one of the, if not, the best defensive team in the NBA. Minnesota allows the fewest points per game, the lowest field goal percentage, sixth-lowest three-point percentage, and they consistently out-rebound their opponents. The Timberwolves will need to lock in on defense again in this game. If they do, they will win straight up.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics should take advantage of the Timberwolves' tired legs in this game. They have to hop on a jet Tuesday night and fly from Orlando to Boston after playing against a very tough Magic team. It would not be shocking to see the Timberwolves play a little sluggish in this game. Boston is undefeated at home, so any team that comes in tired and not ready to play is going to get ran out of the gym.

The Celtics, at home, average 123.1 points per game at home this season. Tatum's status is up in the air still, but Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White are good enough to hold down the fort. If Tatum does play, it just makes the Celtics that much more explosive on offense. I would not expect the Celtics to put up 123+ points in this game, which is on par with their home scoring average. However, Boston will definitely put the pressure on in this game, and that will help them win this game.

Final Timberwolves-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are undefeated at home this season, and there is a reason for that. I am going to take the Celtics to remain undefeated at home in this game.

Final Timberwolves-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics ML (-230), Under 223.5 (-110)