By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, at one point, had a 99.3 percent probability to take the win over the visiting Boston Celtics. The monumental choke job left Celtics icon and former James rival Paul Pierce absolutely giddy.

Pierce was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena and had a message for LeBron after watching his Celtics strike back to win in overtime against the Lakers:

“That’s game, baby. Hey LeBron, that’s game,” Paul Pierce said while mocking James’ signature celebration.

Pierce and every Celtics fan in attendance had every reason to gloat after seeing their team take victory out of the jaws of defeat. With just over four minutes left in the game, the Lakers held a 13-point advantage after LeBron split a pair of free throws to place the score at 106-93.

Boston closed the game with a 17-4 run that knotted the game up at the end of regulation to force overtime. The Lakers simply ran out of gas towards the finish line with both LeBron and Anthony Davis posting huge numbers to help them take that lead in the first place.

LeBron posted a vintage stat line with 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists to go along with two steals and a block while AD had 37 points and 12 rebounds of his own. King James even threw done a vicious fastbreak dunk that makes you question whether the Lakers star is truly pushing 40.

LEBRON TURNS 38 IN 2 WEEKS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SeqE4t3xbz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 14, 2022

James also had a chance to win it at regulation but saw his three-point attempt clank right off the rim as the Lakers ran out of gas in the extra period.