The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics had quite a game Tuesday night. Both legendary franchises exchanged haymakers in the form of huge runs in the second half, with each team momentarily thinking they’ve got the game absolutely in the bag only to see the other side defy mathematical projections to alter the course of the contest.

Via Sean Grande:

Midway through the 3rd, the Celtics had a 98.6% chance to win. Midway through the 4th, the Lakers had a 99.3% chance to win. 110-110, we’re headed to overtime.

The Celtics erected a lead as high as 20 points at one point in the third quarter. It was really looking at that point that Boston was going to run away with an easy victory. But the Lakers apparently still had enough ammunition to stage a huge comeback in the fourth quarter in which they outscored the Celtics by six points — but not before erasing Boston’s lead and coming up with their own 13-point advantage. The game was indeed filled with wild turns.

The Celtics were fortunate that Jayson Tatum had his A-game. Tatum finished with 44 points on 15-for-29 shooting from the floor and made nine of 10 attempts from the free-throw line to go with nine rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes of floor duty. He did get help from the likes of Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, with the two scoring 25 and 18 points, respectively.

The Celtics’ victory over Los Angeles prevented a three-game slide for Boston, while the Lakers have now lost four of five games.