Brandon Hunter's passing came as a shock for most of his former NBA teammates. One of the first friends that he had made after getting drafted by the Boston Celtics was Antoine Walker. He gave his immediate reaction to the death of his colleague, who was a FIBA agent, an Orlando Magic player, and an Ohio basketball legend.

Antoine Walker immediately went on Instagram to outline his reaction to the death of his former Celtics teammate. “Celtics for Life,” was the caption on Walker's post alluding to his time with Brandon Hunter in the storied franchise.

He was picked up by the Celtics as the 56th overall pick. Hunter was in the same 2003 NBA Draft class that had LeBron James. Despite having played less than 70 games in the league, he was still a welcome addition to any team like the Celtics and the Magic. He netted 3.3 points on 47.6% field goal shooting.

His rebounding specialty still stood out despite limited minutes. Hunter still got 2.8 rebounds per game. This was a far cry from his 12.6 rebounds per game average at the Ohio basketball program. But, they were still valuable boards. He made the move to join the Magic and then left the league for good.

Since his retirement, he has been advocating for the love of the game as a FIBA agent.

Two seasons in rooting for Hunter may not be enough but he is still a big part of the story of the Celtics. From the bottom of every fan's heart, he will still be remembered as one of the great players to have influenced people to love the game even more.