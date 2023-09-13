Former NBA player Brandon Hunter, who played for both the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic in the early 2000s, has passed away at the age of 42.

Hunter's death was confirmed by Ohio men's basketball coach Jeff Boals, who uploaded a photo of the Bobcats standout on Instagram with the caption, “RIP to a Bobcat Great. Gone way too soon.” His cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Just awful news about the passing of Ohio University basketball legend and former NBA player Brandon Hunter. pic.twitter.com/Mgs7Ps32U2 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 12, 2023

The former NBA second-round pick–who was in the same draft class as LeBron James–played for Ohio basketball from 1999 to 2003. After being taken 56th overall by the Celtics in 2003, he played in 36 games for the team, including 12 starts. Following his rookie season, he was taken by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004 expansion draft, though he didn't play for them as he was eventually traded to the Magic.

In two seasons in the NBA, Brandon Hunter has career averages of 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds on 47.6 percent shooting. He has been an international journeyman after his NBA stint and played in Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Uruguay among many others.

After learning his untimely passing, the Magic released a statement to mourn and honor his memory.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family,” the Magic said.

The National Basketball Retired Players Association also mourned his passing, saying: “The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Brandon Hunter.”

Rest in paradise, Brandon Hunter.