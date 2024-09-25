The Boston Celtics did not make many moves this offseason. However, one low-risk, high-reward move that the reigning champion Celtics did make is to bring in free agent Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker addressed his role on the team in an interview with NBC Sports Boston during the Celtics' media availability on Monday per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.

“I'm still on an E10. I'm not on a guaranteed contract yet, so right now I'm really just trying to earn that guaranteed contract and play to the best of my ability.”

Walker is absolutely correct. This offseason, Walker signed a fully non-guaranteed one-year Exhibit 10 contract. During training camp and the preseason, it will be up to him to prove that he deserves a guaranteed contract and a spot on the Celtics' 15-man roster.

14 of the Celtics' 15 roster spots are accounted for. That means that Walker will likely be competing with Ron Harper Jr., Tristan Enaruna and Dmytro Skapintsev, who all also signed E-10 contracts, for the final spot. Walker has the most NBA experience of that group, and should be considered an early favorite to make the roster. Despite that, Walker's comments show that he is taking the preseason seriously and understands the position he is in. Even if he does make the roster, minutes will be difficult to come by. It seems like Walker is up for the challenge.

What Lonnie Walker IV's role with the Boston Celtics could be

Walker spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets before signing with the Celtics this offseason. Through 58 games while averaging 17.4 minutes per game, the 6-4, 25-year-old guard scored 9.7 points per game and shot 38.4% from three. Walker also spent a year with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted by San Antonio Spurs out of Miami with the 18th overall pick of the 2018 draft and playing the first four seasons of his career in San Antonio. Walker scored a career-high 12.1 points per game as the Spurs' sixth man in the 2021-2022 season.

While Walker will likely not play a significant role for the Celtics if he does indeed earn a guaranteed contract, he can still provide value with his three point shooting and athleticism off the bench. The Celtics do not have a lot of guard depth off the bench beyond Payton Pritchard. If Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown or Pritchard have to miss any time, Walker would immediately slot in to the rotation.