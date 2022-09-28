Celtics making moves on Clippers coach to fill void amid Ime Udoka suspension

The Boston Celtics have some work to do in order to fill out their coaching staff after suspending Ime Udoka for the season last week. The Celtics named former top assistant Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach. That leaves a vacancy with the assistant coach. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston is going after a familiar face.

The Celtics are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining interim coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff this season, sources tell ESPN. Larranaga spent nine seasons with Celtics before joining the Clippers in 2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2022

The Celtics are seeking permission from the Clippers to speak with Jay Larranaga. Larranaga spent from 2012 through 2020 with the Celtics before leaving for Los Angeles last season. Clearly, he is familiar with the players and personnel and would make a great fit in Boston.

But it remains to be seen whether Larranaga would want to come back to the Celtics. On one hand, he will be on spot closer to the head coach, providing valuable experience. On the other hand, he left Boston on his own accord.

The Celtics shocked the basketball world last week when news broke of coach Udoka’s indiscretions. Udoka reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female staff member. There are other uncorroborated rumors swirling as well. Former NBA player Matt Barnes even acknowledged that much but chose not to provide details.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season. It is not known whether he will ever coach in Boston again. It’s truly a shame as the Celtics were two wins from an NBA Championship last season. The team was essentially running it back, but with an added piece in Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics were among the favorites to win the title but there could be chemistry issues without their coach.