By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin are questionable for the Boston Celtics ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Both players are dealing with a non-COVID related illness, according to Celtics reporter Keith Smith.

Griffin didn’t play in the Celtics 126-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night because of the illness. He played just six minutes on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks, and only five the game before against Orlando.

Brogdon scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and dished a team high eight assists on Tuesday over 20 minutes of play. His minutes have fluctuated of late, but he saw just 16 minutes apiece in the Celtics’ previous two contests.

The Boston Celtics have won three games in a row to improve to 25-10 in the Eastern Conference, retaining the top spot in the NBA. They have a two game lead on the Brooklyn Nets in the East, who have won ten in a row.

Boston will welcome Kawhi Leonard and the 21-15 Clippers to TD Garden, who are on a two-game win streak of their own. They recently beat the Toronto Raptors in Leonard’s first game back in Canada since winning the NBA Championship with the franchise in 2019.

The Celtics will look to improve upon an excellent 14-5 home record before heading out on a four-game road trip that kicks off in Denver on New Year’s Day.

There probably won’t be another update on Brogdon and Griffin’s status until closer to tip-off, but both players seem to have a 50/50 chance of suiting up at this point.