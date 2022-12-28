By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell won an NBA Championship together with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and were reunited in 2022 after Powell was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers back in February.

Leonard and Powell made their return to Toronto for the first time in three years in a 124-113 win over the Raps on Tuesday night. Leonard scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds and eight assists, while Powell scored 22 points off the bench as the two members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team returned to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kawhi is Kawhi, no matter what,” Powell told Raptors’ reporter Josh Lewenberg after the win. Powell said that Leonard has been a bit more interactive with his teammates, “joking around and whatnot,” with the Clippers than he was in Toronto, where he was “all business.”

That is understandable, considering Leonard played just a single season with the Raptors, and has had a few more years to get comfortable with his Clippers teammates. Kawhi also didn’t have a choice whether or not to play for Toronto after being traded in a one-for-one deal for DeMar DeRozan back in his San Antonio Spurs days.

Playing for the Clippers was a choice Leonard made after winning an NBA Championship, as he signed a three-year, $103 million contract with his hometown team in Jul. 2019.

The Clippers gave Kawhi Leonard an option of which game he wanted to play in the team’s back-to-back set: Detroit or Toronto. Apparently, it was a short conversation.

Kawhi on opting to play in Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back: “It’s always great memories coming into this arena… I would rather give the fans in Toronto a chance to see me play again.” pic.twitter.com/OtdXfXNN1w — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 28, 2022

“It’s always great memories coming into this arena,” Leonard said after the win. “I would rather give the fans in Toronto a chance to see me play again.”

That’s exactly what Kawhi did on Tuesday night, and he left Canada the same way he did back in 2019: with a W.