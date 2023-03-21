Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon gave his take on the MVP debate and had a surprising omission.

For most of the regular season, fans and media alike believed Nikola Jokic would run away with the award and become a three-time NBA MVP. However, recent poor results for the Denver Nuggets coupled with Joel Embiid’s impressive performances for the Philadelphia 76ers (and potential voter fatigue) have seen the latter emerge as the new frontrunner.

Regardless of what the oddsmakers say, the MVP debate has usually boiled down to Jokic or Embiid with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo rounding out the top three with an outside shot of winning it.

Brogdon, however, has a different top three as he gave his opinion on who should be crowned MVP this season.

“I think Joker is probably No. 1 right now,” he told Bally Sports in a recent interview. “He’s having another incredible superb season, but I think that Giannis and JT [Jayson Tatum] are in that conversation as well. I think that they’re both having great seasons.”

As you might have observed, Embiid is a notable omission from the former Indiana Pacers star. While the Sixers are an Eastern Conference rival of the Celtics which makes Brogdon’s statement somewhat understandable, it’s still something to completely omit Embiid from the debate.

At the same time, it’s also understandable that Brogdon included Tatum as they are Celtics teammates but while the latter may have had a case earlier in the season, things seem to have changed for now.