After an impressive run last season, Jayson Tatum is back performing at a high level for the Boston Celtics. Even though they’ve suffered a couple of losses during the past few weeks, the former Rookie of the Year and All-Star forward has led his squad to the top of the Eastern Conference. The thing is, his stock in the NBA card market is gaining heat as the Celtics’ top guy is playing like an MVP. We take a look at how he has been during this season and why more people should pay attention to those Jayson Tatum rookie cards in the market.

Jayson Tatum’s MVP campaign this season

Ever since Tatum entered the league years ago, he has already been the type of player most teams in the NBA is in dire need of. With his physique, skillset, and basketball IQ, the Boston Celtics have certainly benefitted much from the All-Star wing throughout his tenure in Beantown.

What started as a meager, yet respectable start to his career as a Celtic has now blossomed into Tatum becoming Boston’s most important piece for the present, as well as the future. In his first year in the league, he tallied averages of 13.9 points on 47% shooting from the field, 43% from beyond the arc, and 82% from the free throw line while making 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1 steal per game. Of course, that was just year one for Tatum.

In the following four years, Tatum has definitely taken subsequent leaps to become the franchise player he is today. During that period, the All-Star forward notched a combined average of 22.9 points by hitting 45% of his shots from the field, 37% from deep, and 84% from the charity stripe. Plus, he has contributed 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. But while those four years have been good for Tatum, especially last season when the Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals, his numbers this year will make the jaws of NBA card collectors drop right away.

At this point in time, Tatum has played 31 games for the Celtics. During that period, the All-Star has averaged 30.5 points by connecting 47% of his shots from the field, 35% from the three, and 85% from the free throw line. He’s also averaging a career-high 8.1 rebounds while contributing 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.1 minutes per game. Moreover, Tatum’s 5.3 offensive box score is among the best in the league, making him one of the premiere threats when it comes to that end of the court.

While looking at those numbers is reason enough to believe, there’s no better proof out there than Tatum’s recent performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. In that contest, the sixth-year star posted 41 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in a Christmas matchup for the ages. In comparison to Antetokounmpo’s 27-point performance that night, Tatum was definitely the better player of the two. Add this poster dunk and collectors will have more reason to splurge on those Jayson Tatum rookie cards in the market.

With the Boston Celtics on top of the Eastern Conference and Tatum their best player, there’s a lot of promise in store for both the All-Star and his team this season. Even beyond, Tatum is seen as one of the few young starts who can be deemed worthy to inherit the league, especially after LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo exit their respective primes. That’s why Tatum’s NBA card stock in the market is one of the bright spots now, especially with the hobby experiencing a downtrend.

The current status of Jayson Tatum rookie cards

At this point in time, the Celtics’ All-Star remains to be one of the few young guys with a good future, both on the court and in the hobby. His PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card is proof of that with it increasing by 6% from $1,036 to $1,100, as shown in this three-month Card Ladder graph.

While his Prizm Silver has gone up a little, it’s the other Jayson Tatum rookie cards that are worth looking at right now. The Panini Select Concourse base and Optic Holo encased in PSA 10 slabs have gone up, as seen in their respective Card Ladder graphs. The former rose by 26% from $93 to $117 while the latter increased by 26% too from $380 to $480. All things considered, Tatum’s NBA cards in the market are definitely going up.

The verdict on Jayson Tatum cards

Those who have stashed their Jayson Tatum rookie cards can make a sweet profit by selling them now in the market. The capital can then be used to re-invest in other promising young players or bag that high-end sports card. In any case, there’s no better time to sell Tatum’s stock than now.

On the other hand, those who are just entering his market might do well for prices to go down. It won’t do any good to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to buying those Jayson Tatum cards as the chance of them going down from where they are now in a couple of months is pretty solid. That won’t happen, of course, if he wins MVP or Boston reaches the NBA Finals again. In any case, always keep an eye out for Tatum’s cards in the hobby so collectors can nab the best deals possible on the Celtics’ All-Star.