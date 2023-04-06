A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Malcolm Brogdon had a big night for the Celtics on Thursday at home against the Toronto Raptors. Coming off the bench to provide support for a Jayson Tatum-less Celtics and company, the former Virginia Cavaliers star went off for 29 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the floor while also adding five rebounds and three assists in an all-around show of brilliance across the 35 minutes he played.

That performance helped the Celtics lock up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference — and also improve his chances to win the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2022-23 NBA season. Jayson Tatum, who did not play against Toronto, already knows who should win that award.

Although he has not started a single game so far this season, Malcolm Brogdon has proven to be an integral piece for the Celtics. In fact, Brogdon is third on the team in points per game and fourth in win shares. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the ones carrying most of the load for the Celtics but Brogdon has certainly made his mark in just his first season with Boston.

Brogdon arrived in Boston after he was traded to the Celtics by the Indiana Pacers in July 2022.

Brodgon’s ability to create shots for his teammates, hit shots from the perimeter, finish at the rim, and play sound defense make him a solid contributor for the Celtics. His willingness to come off the bench and play a role in the shadow of Jayson Tatum and Brown only makes Brogdon an even more valuable member of the Celtics, who will play the Raptors again at home on Friday before the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.